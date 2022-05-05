Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition – by James Attwood (Yahoo/Finance – Bloomberg – May 5, 2022)

https://finance.yahoo.com/

(Bloomberg) — BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.

The world’s biggest mining company sees nickel as one of three “future-facing commodities” — along with copper and potash — and has set up its exploration and business development team in Canada, partly to scour for opportunities in Ontario’s highly prospective Ring of Fire region.

In the transition to clean energy, the world is expected to need four times as much nickel in the next 30 years as it has in the last 30 years, Ragnar Udd, BHP’s president for Americas minerals, said in an interview.

Besides its deposits, Canada has great people, policy that’s becoming more investor friendly, a population that seems to “get it” and a market that understands and invests in projects, he said.

