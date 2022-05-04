Barrick’s massive Donlin gold project in Alaska faces pushback from Indigenous groups – by Nial McGee (Globe and Mail – May 3, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Gold Corp. is facing pushback from Indigenous stakeholders in Alaska who are concerned about the environmental damage the massive Donlin gold mine could cause if it gets the go ahead.

Toronto-based Barrick, the world’s second biggest gold producer, held its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday and two of the three questions asked by stakeholders revolved around Donlin’s potentially negative impact on the ecosystem.

Barrick co-owns the Donlin project in southwestern Alaska alongside junior development company Novagold Resources Inc. Donlin is one of the biggest undeveloped gold deposits in the world, with estimated annual production of 1.3 million ounces over a 25-year mine life.

Beverly Hoffman, Orutsararmiut Tribal Citizen, said in a statement that there is significant opposition to the proposed development, owing to concerns that Donlin will contaminate the Kuskokwim River and decimate the salmon population, which the locals depend on for subsistence.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-opposition-barrick-donlin-gold-mine-alaska/