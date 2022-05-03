Could there be another lithium processing plant coming to Thunder Bay? – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 2, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Australia’s Green Technology Metals has been scoping out the city for a processing plant site

Thunder Bay was once known as one of the forest products manufacturing capitals of Canada. These days, the city looks to be shaping up to become the North American centre of lithium processing for the electric vehicle revolution.

Australia’s Green Technology Metals is looking to fast-track one of its four lithium properties in the Armstrong area of northwestern Ontario into mine production. The company is further eyeballing Thunder Bay as a regional processing hub to convert lithium concentrate mined from its flagship Seymour Project into battery-grade material for the electric vehicle industry.

“We’re going to go all the way,” Luke Cox, the company’s CEO, boldly announced at a battery minerals conference held in Perth in early April, about their goal of becoming a major North American lithium player.

The way things are evolving, Thunder Bay could conceivably host three lithium conversion facilities. Green Tech joins Avalon Advanced Materials of Toronto and their plans for a processing plant in the city.

