Ontario car plants get $1B boost to build electric vehicles – by Rob Ferguson (Toronto Star – May 2, 2022)

On the eve of Ontario’s June 2 election call, Chrysler and Dodge factories in Brampton and Windsor are getting a $1-billion infusion from the federal and provincial governments to build the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles.

The money for the automakers’ parent company, Stellantis, goes toward flexible vehicle assembly lines as the 3,000-employee Brampton plant was preparing to lose production of muscle cars like the V-8 Dodge Challenger to a factory in Illinois, where new electric versions will be made.

“I wanted a solution for Brampton and we got one,” a relieved Francois-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of science, innovation and technology, told the Star in an interview Monday.

The flexible lines means the Windsor and Brampton plants will be able to build traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles at the same time, with electric vehicles (EVs) expected to make up a growing proportion in the coming years. The move is expected to save thousands of jobs in the shift away from internal combustion engines to fight climate change.

