The Drift: Junior miners chasing nickel, palladium and gold in the Sudbury area – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 28, 2022)

SPC Nickel emerging as new nickel player in the Sudbury basin in seeking to resurrect former nickel mine

A new nickel player in the Sudbury mining camp expects great results toward resurrecting a former mine, while two other junior miners pursue palladium and gold at the opposite ends of the basin.

SPC Nickel cashed up over the winter with more than $3 million to go exploring for nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGM) on its three properties in the Sudbury area.

The local company recently kicked off a 4,200-metre drilling program at its Lockerby East project, located 20 kilometres west of the city, at the site of a former Falconbridge mine. It’s their most advanced exploration property and they have high hopes it could be brought back into production over the next few years.

Lockerby East contains two nickel, copper and PGM deposits, the most promising being West Graham, a large, low-grade deposit with high-grade potential deeper down. The plan for this year is to do more than 4,000 metres of drilling to better define this high-grade area.

