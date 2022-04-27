Windsor Salt to expand mining operations in Malden Park (CBC News Windsor – April 26, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/

The company needs provincial approvals to move forward

Windsor Salt Ltd. is aiming to “make another generation’s worth of salt” by expanding its operations within the city, according to the company’s general manager.

During a Windsor city council meeting Monday, councillors decided to enter into a licensing agreement that would allow the long-standing salt mining company to dig more brine wells for salt extraction in Malden Park — as long as it works with the city to mitigate the amount of noise.

Last year, general manager of the Ojibway Mine Pierre Girard told councillors that the reserves the company pulls from will be tapped out within the next 10 years. A report to council Monday noted that, “access to these additional wells will increase and sustain production of brine salt … for an extended period of time.”

Windsor Salt has been operating in the area for more than a century and its evaporation plant pulls salt from the ground underneath MicMac and Malden Parks. It also operates in various spots in Windsor, LaSalle and under the Detroit River.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-salt-expansion-city-council-1.6430641