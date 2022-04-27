Korea offers six reactors to Poland (World Nuclear News – April 25, 2022)

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) has submitted to Poland what the country called a “technical and price offer” for the construction of six APR-1400 reactors.

The KHNP delegation was led by CEO Jeong Jae-hoon with support from head of business development Yoosik Nam. Their offer provided for “the construction of six APR1400 reactors with a total capacity of 8.4 GW, the first of which could start operating in accordance with the schedule adopted in the Polish Nuclear Power Programme, i.e. in 2033,” said the Polish Ministry for Climate and Energy.

Jeong carried a letter from the Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Moon Seung-wook, which “conveyed the full support of the Korean government” for the offer.

They were received by Polish Deputy Minister for Climate and Environment Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński and the country’s Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski.

The Polish government noted that three nuclear vendors had expressed interest in the country’s programme: USA-based Westinghouse, France’s EDF and KHNP of South Korea. As well as the Korean offer just received, it already has an offer from EDF based on the EPR2 reactor design and Westinghouse has until September this year to submit its offer, which will be based on the AP1000.

For the rest of this article: https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Korea-offers-six-reactors-to-Poland