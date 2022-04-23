North has ‘unique opportunity’ to become part of Ontario’s auto sector – by PJ Wilson (Sudbury Star – April 23, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Provincial program strives to connect region’s mining and mineral expertise with southern Ontario’s manufacturing facilities

Northern Ontario is set to become part of the Ontario auto sector for the first time in 120 years.

The region, covering northeastern and northwestern Ontario, has been combined into the Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site, connecting the North’s mining and mineral expertise with southern Ontario’s manufacturing facilities.

“There is a whole new life ahead of us in the automotive sector,” Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said Friday in North Bay at Canadore College’s iCamp (Innovation Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping) as the Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site was officially brought into being.

Ontario, Fedeli said, is in an enviable position as the world moves toward electrification of vehicles, with North America’s second-largest auto industry and IT sector, as well as an estimated $10 billion annually worth of minerals essential for electric vehicle production.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/north-has-unique-opportunity-to-become-part-of-ontarios-auto-sector