Thunder Bay palladium company inks exploration agreement with three First Nation communities – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 18, 2022)

Potential mine development could provide benefit for northwestern Ontario Indigenous bands

A Thunder Bay palladium company has signed an exploration agreement with three First Nations.

Clean Air Metals, Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band and Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek announced last week that they’ve advanced their ongoing relationship with a signed exploration agreement. A year ago, all the parties signed an initial memorandum of understanding concerning the company’s Thunder Bay North project.

The area, 50 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, contains two deposits that are on the traditional lands of the participating First Nations. The palladium project has been steadily advancing to the point where it looks to have mining potential.

Before Christmas, the company released a preliminary economic assessment of its Thunder Bay North project estimating a 10-year mining life of its Current deposit, the more advanced of the two deposits on the property. Exploration still continues of its nearby Escape deposit where the company is finding platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and other potentially payable metals.

