Guinea’s military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties – by Jevans Nyabiage (South China Morning Post – April 18, 2022)

About half of China’s imports of bauxite – a mineral used to make aluminium – are from the West African nation

The ruling Guinean military junta’s determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China’s efforts to make inroads into the West African nation.

Despite assurances that the military would respect “existing regulations, contracts and investments” after Alpha Condé was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and in March suspended operations at Simandou, the country’s largest iron ore deposit.

Chinese companies have vast investments in Guinea, which is the world’s second largest producer of bauxite, a mineral used to make aluminium. About half of China’s bauxite imports are from Guinea.

Simandou is one of the world’s largest undeveloped iron ore deposits, and China sees the site as a source to help reduce its reliance on supplies from Australia. But Guinea’s military rulers have toughened their stance towards multinationals, saying they want the country to earn more from its mineral resources.

