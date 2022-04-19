Canada’s decarbonization plan mum on metals and mining – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – April 13, 2022)

It is said that to produce any good, what cannot be grown must be mined. By this token, governments and the general public tend to conveniently forget that the energy revolution and, by extension, the global effort to reduce anthropogenic carbon emissions depend squarely on the abundant and reliable supply of critical metals mined from the ground.

With the recent release of the Canadian federal government’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, there was a distinct lack of language and focus on addressing key issues affecting the development of new mines that will be needed to meet demand stemming from the energy revolution.

While Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan is meant to serve as a pathway for Canada to achieve its official pledge to reduce emissions by 40% to 45% below 2005 levels and achieve net zero by 2050, it is ambitious in scope, optimistic in its assumptions, and vague in terms of addressing the emerging supply gaps for critical minerals in the medium and long term.

Although it is an essential framework for Canada to achieve its emissions commitments, the 271-page document fails to address the metals and minerals required to meet these ambitious targets.

