‘Actions speak louder than words,’ says Wyloo Metals CEO on their Ring of Fire plans – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 16, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Western Australian miner intends to make Eagle’s Nest mine a zero-emissions operation, built on Indigenous procurement and input

Well done is better than well said. That was the message from Wyloo Metals CEO Luca Giacovazzi, the new man at the controls of Noront Resources and its prized Eagle’s Nest nickel project in the Ring of Fire.

Giacovazzi made a crack-of-dawn introductory media call — Western Australia time — only hours after the Perth-headquartered mining company celebrated the closing of its $616.9-million acquisition of the Toronto junior miner on April 7.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Giacovazzi. Wyloo officially makes its foray into Canada to take stock of its holdings in the swampy, isolated but mineral-rich environment that is the James Bay lowlands.

Wyloo is the first major mining company in the Ring of Fire since the departure of Cliffs Natural Resources in 2015. It’s been 14 years since Noront discovered chromite at McFaulds Lake, 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. But little has happened to tangibly move the yard sticks on road or mine construction. With its financial heft, Wyloo may be up to the task.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/actions-speak-louder-than-words-says-wyloo-metals-ceo-on-their-ring-of-fire-plans-5267831