The step by step process to get a road to the Ring of Fire – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 14, 2022)

Environmental assessment work for Ring of Fire road can now begin as First Nation road proponents file terms of reference

Construction hasn’t started on the road to the Ring of Fire, but the Ontario government promises the environmental assessment process is well underway.

The provincial government and two remote First Nations near the remote mineral belt are calling the filing of the terms of reference of the Northern Road Link a “historic milestone to unlocking jobs and economic opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.”

The Northern Road Link would link two proposed roads, the 200-kilometre Marten Falls to Aroland Community Access Road at the south end, and the proposed 110-kilometre Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire at the north end.

Premier Doug Ford and Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford delivered the news on April 14. They were joined by Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls and Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie.

