With an election in sight, Doug Ford once again ready to hop on the Ring of Fire ‘bulldozer’ – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 8, 2022)

Ontario premier appears in the Sault to charge up Algoma Steel and the critical minerals mining industry

Premier Doug Ford didn’t back down from his government’s commitment to invest in the development of a north-south road network into the Ring of Fire.

The premier and some provincial cabinet ministers were in Sault Ste. Marie on April 8, surrounded by steel coils on the floor of Algoma Steel’s Direct Strip Production Complex to unveil the province’s expanded Northern Energy Advantage Program (NEAP), a power rebate program for heavy industrial users in the North.

Ford’s visit to the Sault occurred the day after Ottawa committed billions of dollars toward a critical minerals and clean industry strategy. The federal budget item contained a slew of incentives and regulatory assistance for the mining industry to discover and prove up the next generation of mines and mineral deposits needed to feed the ‘green energy’ revolution and the high-tech economy.

A potential future source of those minerals could be the untapped resources in the Ring of Fire in the James Bay region. Coincidentally, on the same day the budget was released, Australia’s Wyloo Metals finalized its takeover of Noront Resources’ nickel and mineral assets in the Far North mineral belt, some 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

