As EV market grows, mining exec says he wants keep Northern Ontario control over lithium project – by Len Gilles (Sudbury.com – April 9, 2022)

A Sudbury mining executive told the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that he is working hard to keep managerial control of his company and its assets in Northern Ontario.

Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium, was speaking at the chamber’s president’s series luncheon held in Copper Cliff. Walker said Frontier has spent more than 10 years developing an incredibly rich and significantly large lithium mineral deposit in Northwestern Ontario. Lithium is one of the key minerals used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The company is still in the development phase with plans to create two mining operations and a concentrator in the area of the deposits, located about 190 kilometres north of Red Lake near the First Nation communities of Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and North Spirit Lake.

The company’s website said the plan is for Frontier to become a strategic domestic supplier and to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle markets in North America as well as being a supplier for high quality glass manufacturers.

