A fresh look at Muskox nickel in Nunavut – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – April 8, 2022)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

SPC Nickel Corp., a new Canadian exploration company, April 5 outlined plans for the 2022 exploration program on its Muskox nickel-copper-platinum group metal property in Nunavut.

Located in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Muskox is a 45,200-hectare (111,700 acres) property that covers prospective geological settings with numerous similarities to many of the world’s largest nickel mining camps.

SPC says the nickel-bearing mafic to ultramafic intrusion at Muskox, which was first discovered by Inco in the 1950s, extends for 125 kilometers (78 miles), making it one of the largest and least deformed in the world.

The company staked claims over this large intrusion late last year and at the same time acquired a comprehensive database that represents more than 15 years of exploration over four multi-year programs that date back to 1955.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2022/04/08/northern-neighbors/a-fresh-look-at-muskox-nickel-in-nunavut/7329.html