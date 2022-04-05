‘Here for the long term’: Feds, Ontario announce more than $500 million for GM – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – April 5, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

The federal government and the province of Ontario on Monday announced they would each contribute $259 million to General Motors Co. as it moves to revitalize its auto manufacturing operations in Canada.

GM said it is investing more than $2 billion in its operations and the federal and provincial money will support its assembly plant in Ingersoll, in southwest Ontario, where later this year it will start producing electric commercial vans, known as the BrightDrop.

The money will also be used for its operations in Oshawa, where last year GM resumed two shifts making Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks, after shutting down production in 2019. GM announced it will add a third shift on Monday.

The federal government declined to offer many details on its $259-million contribution, but has said in the coming weeks and months it will disclose more information on a series of investments, expected to amount to around $1 billion or more, to help the country’s auto sector navigate the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

