Ring of Fire’s new boss, Wyloo Metals, makes a surprise visit to Thunder Bay – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 30, 2022)

City and First Nation leaders impressed by the approach and vision of the Australian mining company

The sale of Ring of Fire explorer Noront Resources to Wyloo Metals of Australia is about a week away from being finalized.

While the Perth-based mining company has imposed a news blackout on all things related to its newly acquired James Bay mineral interests until the transaction closes on April 7, it didn’t stop Wyloo’s top executive from swooping into Thunder Bay last week for a brief visit.

Wyloo CEO Luca Giacovazzi circulated around town for a series of low-key meetings with some high-profile movers and shakers in the city. Toronto-based Noront also maintains an office for its geology team in an inner city industrial park.

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce organized an informal gathering of about 40 last Thursday in a hotel conference room, attended by local politicians, First Nation leadership and business owners with an interest in the Ring of Fire.

