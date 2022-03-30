Great Bear’s Chris Taylor, West African Resources’ Richard Hyde are Kitco’s Mining CEO Of The Year 2021 – by Michael McCrae (Kitco News – March 30, 2022)

https://www.kitco.com/

Chris Taylor of Great Bear Resources and Richard Hyde of West African Resources are winners of Kitco’s Mining CEO Of The Year 2021. The winners were announced today, Taylor in the explorer-developer category and Hyde in the mining category.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award on behalf of the team here at West African Resources,” said Hyde. “[2021] was a record year for us. It’s pleasing that our underground strategies went to plan, and our resources reconciled really well.”

West African Resources produced nearly 300k ounces in 2021, and it is targeting over 400,000 ounces gold production mid-decade. In the exploration and development category, Great Bear Resources’ crowning accomplishment was selling to Kinross for CAN$1.8 billion in late 2021.

“[Great Bear] was 12 years in the works. Kinross was really pleasant to deal with throughout the process, and I think they realized the value of the project early on,” said Taylor.

