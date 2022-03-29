Sudbury is kind of a big deal in mining, says industry report – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 28, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury mines and service sector generates $3.3 billion in GDP for Ontario

The Ontario Mining Association (OMA) released a report showing the contribution of the mining sector to the provincial economy. The State of the Ontario Mining Sector, was published by the OMA in partnership with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

Ontario’s mining industry contributed an estimated annual total of $7.5 billion to Ontario’s gross domestic product (GDP), $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, and sustained over 48,605 full-time jobs.

The market value of the minerals produced by major mines in Ontario was $10.4 billion in 2019. Forty-one mining operations in Ontario contributed an estimated annual total of $7.5 billion to Ontario’s gross domestic product (GDP), $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, and sustained more than 48,605 full-time jobs.

In 2019, the major mining companies provided direct employment in Ontario for more than 21,000 with more than $1.9 billion paid out in worker compensation. The report said the majority of mining’s contributions to the economy emanates from the Sudbury region with total annual economic contributions in 2019 of approximately $7.5 billion in gross output and $3.3 billion in GDP.

