Science North honours mining leader, educator Dick Destefano – by Staff (Sudbury Star – March 29, 2022)

He receives an honourary life member award; special fund set up in his name

Science North recognized a leader of Northern Ontario’s mining industry as an honourary life member on Friday night.

Dick DeStefano, retired executive director of the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association (now MineConnect), is a community leader who has contributed a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of mining.

With a strategic vision of a united mining service and supply sector across Northern Ontario, DeStefano has worked hand-in-hand with Dynamic Earth and Science North for many years as a champion for Sudbury vibrant and progressive mining community, Science North said in a release.

“Dick has worked in partnership with Science North for over 20 years and is extremely deserving of this honour,” Jennifer Booth, interim CEO of Science North, said. “His long-time support and involvement in key projects have contributed immensely to the success of Dynamic Earth.

