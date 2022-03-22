The world needs Sudbury’s resources more than ever – by Viviane Lapointe (Sudbury Star – March 22, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Viviane Lapointe is the Liberal MP for Sudbury.

Nickel a critical mineral as world looks to decarbonize

Very quietly last November, the United States Geological Survey added nickel and zinc to the list of that country’s critical minerals, or minerals essential to the economic and national security of the U.S. and its supply chain.

The addition of nickel and zinc to the USGS critical minerals list is important for two reasons. And both of those reasons bode well for Sudbury, Northern Ontario and Canada.

First, U.S. lawmakers have made decarbonizing their economy a priority, and battery-grade minerals like nickel and zinc are essential to this transition. This same conclusion has driven Canada’s minerals strategy for the past several years, and the U.S., like the rest of the developed world, is matching Canada’s ambition in fighting climate change.

Second, as the U.S. determines its needs for a safe and stable supply of these minerals, we know Canada and Sudbury will play a major role in the supply chain. Sudbury and Northern Ontario are at the epicentre of this opportunity.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/opinion/columnists/lapointe-the-world-needs-sudburys-resources-more-than-ever