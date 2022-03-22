Sudbury junior miner praises province’s new critical minerals strategy – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – March 22, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Canada only supplies a small percentage of the word’s critical minerals

The president and CEO of a Sudbury-based junior miner says the province’s new critical minerals strategy presents an opportunity for Ontario to become more self-sufficient in that area. On Thursday, March 17, Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled the province’s new five-year critical minerals strategy at a press conference at the Lac Des Iles mine, about 125 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The strategy aims to help Ontario capitalize on growing demand for minerals like nickel, lithium and cobalt, which are key components in the batteries used for smart phones and electric vehicles.

“This strategy details how we will strengthen our supply chains, how we will attract new investments to our province, and how we will ensure that the economic benefits are fairly shared with our Indigenous partners,” Ford said during the announcement.

Trevor Walker, the president and CEO of Sudbury’s Frontier Lithium, said that despite its vast mineral wealth, Canada only produces a small percentage of the world’s supply of critical minerals.

