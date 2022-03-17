Ontario’s Green party leader sees electric future – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – March 16, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The leader of the Ontario Green Party toured the Nickel City on Wednesday to meet with researchers and mining innovators who are putting the city’s signature industry on a greener path.

“The minerals that Sudbury produces are vital to electrifying transportation and battery storage to make renewable energy systems lower-cost and more efficient,” said Mike Schreiner, following a stop at a vantage point overlooking the smelter stacks in Copper Cliff. “So Sudbury is going to play a critical role in the new climate economy.”

Schreiner said Sudbury can make a claim to being the “green mining capital of the world,” having already made huge advancements in emission reductions. But other big steps are being taken that should further cement that reputation.

“A great example is moving to an all-electrified fleet,” he said, as is the plan for the Onaping Depth project being developed by Glencore. “It obviously reduces carbon emissions but also improves mine safety and reduces ventilation costs and delays, because obviously you have less diesel fumes.”

