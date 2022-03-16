Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline to make up for Russian oil ban – by Tyler Dawson (National Post – March 15, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

More than a year after President Joe Biden killed the Keystone XL project, support for the pipeline has surged in the U.S. in the wake of the country’s ban on the import of Russian oil, a new poll shows.

The exclusive poll of Americans conducted by Maru Public Opinion for Postmedia found that 71 per cent of Americans think Biden should give an executive order to “green light the restart of the building of the Keystone XL pipeline that would transport oil from Canada’s oil sands region through the Midwest to refineries in Texas.”

The idea that Canadian oil and gas could help fill shortfalls in Europe and the United States has received considerable traction in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, with some re-evaluating energy projects such as Keystone XL and Energy East.

While 64 per cent of American believe Canada should fill the void left following the ban on Russian oil, the challenge for Canada would be in increasing production — it could take years, not weeks or months — and figuring out how to ship it across the border.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/world/majority-of-americans-support-restarting-keystone-xl-pipeline-to-make-up-for-russian-oil-ban