Frontier Lithium boosts spodumene resources ahead of prefeasibility study – by Naimul Karim (Northern Miner – March 9, 2022)

With the aim to supply raw materials for about half a million electric vehicles annually by 2025, Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) has stepped up its pace by quadrupling indicated resources at its Spark deposit in northwestern Ontario.

Spark now hosts 14.4 million tonnes grading 1.40%, up from the previously estimated 3.3 million tonnes grading 1.59%, after the company conducted two drill programs last year covering 3,269 meters.

Located about 175 km north of Red Lake, in an emerging lithium mineral district in the Canadian Shield dubbed the “Electric Avenue,” the Spark deposit is part of the company’s flagship PAK lithium project, which also includes the PAK deposit. The two deposits are located about 2 km away from each other and early studies outline two open pits at the deposits for the future mine.

According to David Ewing, Frontier’s vice-president of Sustainability and External Affairs, Spark’s latest update, which also adds new inferred resources of 18.1 million tonnes grading 1.37% lithium oxide, “increases the magnitude” of the PAK project.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/frontier-lithium-confident-of-limiting-future-emissions-after-boosting-spodumene-resources/1003839546/