Grassy Narrows First Nation looking at next options to protect land from mining activity in Ontario – by Logan Turner (CBC Thunder Bay – March 1, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay

Ontario mining recorder refused First Nation request to have prospective miners notified of legal risks

Members of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario are back to the drawing board in their attempts to protect traditional lands from continued impacts of industrial activity.

Most recently, leadership from Asubpeeschoseewagong Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows) asked Ontario to inform companies and prospectors about the risks of staking a mineral claim in Grassy Narrows’s traditional territory.

Thanks to Ontario’s switch to a digital staking system in 2018, mining companies and prospectors can register a mineral claim in the territory from anywhere in the province without ever stepping foot in the area, and without knowing about the First Nation’s ongoing efforts to protect their lands.

The community sent a letter to the provincial mining recorder on Feb. 7, asking for a notice of caution to be placed on the online staking system to notify parties thinking of staking a mineral claim in the area.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/grassy-narrows-notice-of-caution-1.6367789