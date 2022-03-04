UKRAINE: A Fire At A Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Was Extinguished As Russian Forces Seized Control Of The Site – by Stephanie K. Baer (Buzz Feed.com – March 4, 2022)

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Russian forces attacked and subsequently seized control of a massive nuclear power plant in Ukraine early Friday. A fire at the site — caused by a projectile — was extinguished, amid warnings from officials that it could lead to drastic consequences.

Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said that Russian forces had taken control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant but that it was still being operated by its regular staff. The agency said that Russian shelling at the facility caused the fire which was later put out by Ukrainian State Emergency Service units.

In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the safety systems of the plant’s six reactors had not been affected and there was no release of radioactive material. Two people were reported injured, IAEA said, but did not provide further details.

Located in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia facility is the largest power plant in all of Europe, according to Ukraine interior minister adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who described the area as the country’s “capital” of energy workers.

