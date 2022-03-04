Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin – by Jaie McKee (CTV News – March 3, 2022)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

Things are continuing to progress at Côté gold mine, which is located on Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, and officials said the project is still set to open in 2023.

“The plant building is mostly constructed, the shells are still being completed,” said Mike Garbutt, the operations manager for the Côté Gold Project.

“A lot of the foundation is done. The pit has progressed quite a bit. We had our first ore blast in October. We’ve started our tailings dam facility, the starter dam, over the winter. So a lot of good work had gone on in the project, and we’re still looking to be on track for commercial production.”

The company is now in the hiring phase with more than 400 jobs needing to be filled. “This project will be in operation for 18 years, so you can imagine a lot of suppliers, and we’re going to need a lot of mechanical components.

