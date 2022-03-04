Chinese electric vehicle battery king urges Beijing to speed up lithium mining as global scramble for ‘new oil’ intensifies – by Iris Deng (South China Morning Post – March 3, 2022)

https://www.scmp.com/

Zeng Yuqun, chairman of China’s largest electric-vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, has suggested that the Chinese government speed up “exploration and development” of lithium resources in the country to ensure supply chain security amid a global shortage of the rare earth metal as more people move to EVs.

Zeng, chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), included lithium development as one of his proposals submitted to authorities in his capacity as a delegate of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country’s top political consultative body.

He said that lithium, the key metal used in the batteries that power EVs, must be included in China’s overall “national security” planning.

According to a summary of his proposals published by CATL, China is facing a bleak supply and demand situation for lithium and the country must work harder to ensure its supply chain security.

For the rest of this article: https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-war/article/3169116/chinese-electric-vehicle-battery-king-urges-beijing-speed-lithium