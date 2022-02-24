NEWS RELEASE: MATAWA CALLS ON CANADA TO ESTABLISH A ‘MATAWA/CANADA NORTHERN DEVELOPMENT TABLE’ FOR ECONOMIC PROSPERITY THAT BENEFITS ALL CANADIANS INCLUDING FIRST NATIONS IN BUDGET 2022 (February 23, 2022)

THUNDER BAY, ON: As the Government of Canada is carrying out its 2022 pre-budget consultations across the country, the Matawa First Nations Management (MFNM) delivered a written submission to the Thunder Bay – Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Thunder Bay – Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski offices calling on Canada to begin the collaboration, negotiations and investment process – in partnership with Matawa member First Nations – to maximize the benefits of the development of the north. The written submission stated that:

The Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, the Honourable Marc Miller be designated the lead federal Minister to work alongside Matawa member First Nations on the development of Northern Ontario’s ‘storehouse’ of natural resources that is James Bay Treaty No. 9. Specific recommendation for the establishment of a Matawa/Canada Northern Development Table.



The role of the Crown of Canada, the Prime Minister and the Minister responsible for Indigenous-Crown Relations must be more transparent as our Treaty partner. The primary Treaty relationship is between Canada and its representatives and the Matawa member First Nations; the demands of Ontario and the mining industry are secondary.

Matawa First Nations Management (MFNM) recommends that Canada commit to ongoing funding for this activity as part of Matawa member First Nations re-establishing our governance over our lands and resources. Canada needs to fund First Nations to be actively involved not just when Canada is considering changes or adding new regulations. As a Treaty partner – First Nations must be funded to ensure equitable decision-making processes in this new era of partnerships and regional development.

Economic recovery “… that benefits all Canadians…”[1] must include the Matawa member First Nations as equal and joint partners in development, enabling investor certainty and participation in the emerging new northern Ontario economy from within the Matawa traditional territories and homelands.

Canada’s commitment to begin this process would be a substantial legacy for Matawa member First Nations – and all Canadians – on our joint efforts towards reconciliation and forging a new path forward for Indigenous-Crown relations.

The Matawa Chiefs Council are assessing the proposed draft Agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) Regional Assessment for the Ring of Fire, and the current approach to exclude Matawa member First Nations as a recognized Treaty partner and potential ‘Indigenous governing body’ to have a directing and decision-making role alongside Canada and Ontario is unacceptable. Canada and Ontario’s maneuvering on the Regional Assessment is the start of the failure of promises made to Indigenous Rights Holders under Bill C-69 (Royal Assent, 2019) to overhaul the environmental legislation of Canada as well as the upcoming implementation of Bill C-15 the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (Royal Assent, 2021).

As part of its own internal work to date on the development of the north and the emerging new northern Ontario economy, the Matawa Chiefs Council, Matawa First Nations Management Board of Directors, CEO and staff have continued to identify and work on the priority areas such as:

For the rest of this news release: http://www.matawa.on.ca/matawa-calls-on-canada-to-establish-a-matawa-canada-northern-development-table-for-economic-prosperity-that-benefits-all-canadians-including-first-nations-in-budget-2022/?fbclid=IwAR0JN0IevM2rrsv34ADjZnvarTVEi4fwQTUPNeXPkQx3Rdprns5k-j6OQFE