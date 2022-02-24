Iamgold reserves reach 12.4M oz., M&I resources 22.1M oz. gold at year end – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – February 24, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) updated its reserves and resources to the end of last year with a total of 45.1 million oz. gold. Total ounces are down slightly from a year earlier, but 45 million oz. of gold bodes well for the company going forward.

Proven and probable reserves are 364.8 million tonnes grading 1.1 g/t gold for 12.4 million oz. gold. That is an 11% drop in contained ounces from 2020 when reserves were 406,755 tonnes containing 13.9 million oz.

Measured and indicated resources were 646.5 million tonnes grading 1.1 g/t gold for 22.1 million oz. gold. That is a drop of 8% compared to 2020 when resources were 712.9 million tonnes containing 23.9 million oz.

In the inferred category, resources were 310.5 million tonnes grading 1.1 g/t gold for 11.1 million oz gold. There was a drop of 2% from a year earlier when inferred resources were 314.5 million tonnes containing 11.3 million oz.

