Exploration roundup: High gold prices continue to spur exploration activity around Kirkland Lake – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 22, 2022)

A slew of junior miners are taking the plunge in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

The Kirkland Lake mining scene has been reshaped with Agnico Eagle acquiring Kirkland Lake Gold and the Macassa Mine.

But a number of ambitious junior miners continue to search for high-grade gold at depth on the path to bring the next generation of mines online in this historic northeastern Ontario gold camp. The gold price in late February was hovering just below US$1,900 an ounce.

Mistango River Resources looks to chalk up more ounces to its almost 600,000-ounce resource at its Omega Gold Project, two kilometres northeast of Larder Lake. In early February, the Toronto exploration outfit said it’s embarked on a 5,200-metre drill program on its property that includes the former Omega Mine, which was mined in the 1920s and again between 1935 and 1947, producing 215,000 ounces. Omega is part of a two-project deal Mistango operates in the Kirkland Lake camp.

More than 30 kilometres to the west of Omega is its Kirkland West Project, a 4,300-hectare property sitting beside the Macassa Mine, a high-grade underground operation now owned by Agnico Eagle.

