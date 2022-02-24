Coastal GasLink attack: Wet’suwet’en Nation members, hereditary chiefs to meet amid concerns over ‘militant outside influences’ – by Brent Jang, Wendy Stueck and Nancy MacDonald (Globe and Mail – February 23, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A group of nearly 120 members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation is calling for an emergency meeting with hereditary leaders after last Thursday’s attack on workers at a construction camp for a controversial natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.

“It remains very evident that the Nation is extremely divided and that militant outside influences have created a violent and confrontational dynamic onto our territories,” said the letter dated Wednesday.

Its signatories include Maureen Luggi, elected chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, formerly known as the Broman Lake Indian Band. She and others supporting the letter say that it’s time to find ways for reunification amid divisive issues, notably the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

“One perceived solution: to make sure that the hereditary and elected leadership work together in all decision-making processes in recognition of the fact that both entities provide varying degrees and aspects of support to the Wet’suwet’en,” the letter said.

