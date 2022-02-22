First Nations community, mining company sign on for “greenest” nickel mine – by Dave Baxter (Winnipeg Free Press – February 21, 2022)

https://winnipegsun.com/

A new agreement has been reached between a First Nations community and a nickel mining company that will soon see the “greenest” nickel mine in the world be built in Manitoba.

On Thursday, the Norway House Cree Nation (NHCN) and the Flying Nickel Mining Corporation announced in a media release they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will now see the two parties move forward on a project they said will see the lowest environmental impact nickel mine in the world be built on NHCN land.

NHCN is a First Nations community that sits about 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg, and is home to approximately 8,300 on-reserve community members.

While the facility itself will be built in a sustainable way to have as little impact as possible on the environment, NHCN Chief Larson Anderson said in a media release that it will also provide positive economic impacts for the community.

For the rest of this article: https://winnipegsun.com/news/news-news/first-nations-community-mining-company-sign-on-for-greenest-nickel-mine