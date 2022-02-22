Anishinabek leaders weigh in on resource revenue sharing – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 21, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Chiefs mull waiting on conclusion of Robinson Huron annuity case before negotiating with province

If resource revenue sharing is extended to more First Nations in Ontario, a group of Indigenous leaders contend the province must be treat Indigenous government as an equal party at the negotiating table.

Resource revenue sharing was one topic discussed during the three-day Anishinabek Nation’s sixth annual Lands, Resources and Economic Development Forum last week.

Anishinabek leadership gave their thoughts on how negotiations should play out and what foundational beliefs are important to them during a Feb. 15 online discussion. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said those conversations with Queen’s Park should not be policy-based but treaty-based.

Over time, he said government has strayed from that path and those discussions have moved into the courts. “It’s vital that our First Nations are heard and we have an equal voice in those negotiations of these agreements,” he added.

