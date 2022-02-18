Book Review–Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower – by Daniel Sekulich (Northern Miner – February 17, 2022)

As work continues to create a greener, cleaner future for the planet, the rush to find critical minerals that will spearhead the transition away from fossil-fueled energy has taken on a greater urgency. Explorers and developers are actively seeking out new sources of nickel, copper and lithium throughout the globe.

And then there’s cobalt, a metal whose ability to store energy has already made it crucial for everything from laptops to smartphones, and gives it an even more important role in the green revolution. This has led to a renewed interest in securing sources of the metal across Canada, including around the namesake community of Cobalt, in northern Ontario.

Motivated by the return of companies and investors to the area, author Charlie Angus has written a new book that looks at what he calls the “miracle ingredient of the digital age.”

With Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower (released by House of Anansi Press on February 1), he has taken a deep dive into the fascinating history of the town and its impact on the Canadian mining industry as we know it today.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/book-review-cobalt-cradle-of-the-demon-metals-birth-of-a-mining-superpower/1003839045/