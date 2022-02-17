Tahltan Nation signs distribution deal for Sandvik equipment – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – February 16,, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Sandvik and Tahltan Nation Development Corp. (TNDC) have entered into an agreement to establish TNDC as a reseller of Sandvik mining equipment, parts, tools, and digital solutions for northwestern British Columbia and the Yukon.

Northwestern B.C. and Yukon’s mining industries have seen rapid growth and increased investment over the past several years. Newcrest Mining, Seabridge Gold, Skeena Resources and others are actively developing the potential yet remote Golden Triangle region – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector.

Yukon also holds tremendous potential for prospective projects. As the regions are developed, TNDC is focused on ensuring its participation and positioning the surrounding communities for sustainable economic activity.

An Indigenous community-owned business, TNDC was established in 1985 to enable the Tahltan Nation to fully participate in the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory, which encompasses 11% of the province, includes parts of Yukon, and contains 70% of B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

