Sessions set for Ring of Fire roads – by Carl Clutchey (Toronto Star – February 16, 2022)

Northern Ontario — Information sessions regarding two proposed access roads in the Ring of Fire mineral belt are to be live-streamed next week.

The two routes that are part of what has been called the Northern Road Link project are currently being subject to an environmental reviews process overseen by the Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations. The first road under consideration is a 200-kilometre all-weather link running north-south between the Marten Falls and Aroland First Nations.

The second route would run 110 kilometres east-west between Webequie and McFaulds Lake, the latter being the site of mineral deposits being developed by Noront Resources.

Located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, the Ring of Fire holds what are believed to be substantial deposits of copper, nickel and chromite, a key ingredient in stainless steel.

