IGO and Wyloo join forces on nickel processing – by Esmarie Iannucci (Mining Weekly – February 17, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed IGO will partner with Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals to evaluate opportunities for downstream nickel processing in Australia, as Wyloo commits to support IGO’s bid for fellow-listed Western Areas.

The agreement will see IGO and Wyloo Metals conduct a study, funded 70:30 by IGO and Wyloo respectively, to evaluate the technical, commercial and economic feasibility of developing a downstream nickel processing facility based in Australia.

Following the conclusion of the study, and subject to the parties making a final investment decision, the parties will then form a 70:30 joint venture (JV) to construct and operate a downstream nickel processing facility.

Meanwhile, Wyloo on Thursday also said that it would vote its 31.5-million shares in takeover target Western Areas in favour of IGO’s takeover of the company.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/igo-and-wyloo-join-forces-on-nickel-processing-2022-02-17