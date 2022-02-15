The Drift: New training program aspires to attract youth, women and newcomers to mining – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – February 14, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury’s Collège Boréal will offer Mining Potential program starting Feb. 16

Collège Boréal is offering a new training program designed to draw more youth, women, and newcomers to the mining industry. The Mining Potential program, created and delivered in partnership with the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR), is a 14-week work readiness skilled training program being delivered at the college’s Sudbury and Timmins campuses.

Following a hybrid online and in-class format, the course is designed to give participants a solid foot in the door to eventually find work in the sector. The first cohort is expected to get underway on Feb. 16.

Julie Nadeau, Collège Boréal’s director of business development, said the project is an effort to reach demographics that might normally face more barriers to entry in the sector.

“The main objective of the training program is targeted to women, youth and newcomers for the industry employers to enhance the potential for people to find employment in the mining industry,” Nadeau said.

