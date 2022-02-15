Deadline for Mary River Phase Two expansion extended; lingering environmental concerns remain – by Trevor Wright (Nunavut News – February 14, 2022)

On Jan. 31, Baffinland Iron Mines filed its closing statement to the Nunavut Impact Review Board in support of its proposed phase two expansion of the Mary River Mine.

The proposed timeline for the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) to reach its decision and forward findings to the federal minister of Northern Affairs was 45 days from Baffinland’s closing statement being submitted. However, due to the “overwhelming’”quantity of information to digest, the regulatory body concluded an additional 60 days is required.

An extensive record of technical reviews, community information sessions, public hearings, roundtables and conferences stretching back to late 2018 must be navigated.

Covid-19 has also played a role in slowing down the timeline. The cancellation of planned in-person meetings, transition to modified practices and measures and limitations on travel all played a role in this extension.

