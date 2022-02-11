Temiskaming refinery developer lands key permit – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 10, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Electra Battery Materials plans to flip the switch on international cobalt processing plant later this year

Electra Battery Materials has passed a major regulatory milestone toward restarting a Temiskaming metals refinery and is on a clear path to achieve another.

The aspiring Toronto-based chemical processor announced it has received its industrial sewage works permit from the province and has filed its closure plan on Jan. 19 for its proposed cobalt, nickel and manganese processing operation located outside the town of Cobalt.

Over the next five years, Electra has an ambitious $400-million to $500-million plan to refurbish and expand the former Yukon refinery and build out the site into a fully integrated battery materials park.

The company wants to establish an international lithium-ion battery recycling facility and also prepare the battery precursor material desired by North American and global electric vehicle makers.

