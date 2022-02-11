New program to help address mining labour shortage in northern Ontario – by Chelsea Papineau (CTV News Northern Ontario – February 10, 2022)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

College Boreal is launching a new mining skills readiness program at its Sudbury and Timmins campuses to help women, youth and newcomers break into the industry.

‘Mining Potential’ is a new 14-week program that begins Feb. 16, and includes a 165-hour interactive instructor-led theory component and 120 hours of enrichment activities.

“Students of this program will learn the essential skills they need to enter the mining industry with a focus on safety, thanks to hands-on activities and experience-based guidance by industry experts. The curriculum was created to provide case studies, documents and standards validated by the industry,” the college said in a news release Thursday.

“Upon completion, graduates will obtain a certificate of achievement from Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR Council) and Collège Boréal, as well as Collège Boréal certificates such as WHMIS, CPR, Working at Heights and Service Type Common Core.”

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/new-program-to-help-address-mining-labour-shortage-in-northern-ontario-1.5776373