Gold price jumps as U.S. warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’ – by Anna Golubova (Kitco News – February 11, 2022)

(Kitco News) The gold market saw a sudden move higher on Friday afternoon after the U.S. said that Russia could launch military action in Ukraine “any day.”

“Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours,” U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said during a press briefing.

“[Conflict] could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it could only happen after … There is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics.”

The U.S. does not know whether Russian President Putin has made any official orders, but “it may well happen soon,” according to Sullivan. There are a number of military options Russia could take, according to the U.S.

