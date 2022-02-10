This plan for US critical minerals works around supply chain woes – by Ned Rauch-Mannino (The Hill – February 5, 2022)

https://thehill.com/

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) took a clear step toward national and economic security with the recent introduction of the Restoring Essential Energy and Security Holdings Onshore for Rare Earths (REEShore) Act.

Building stronger the U.S. government’s role in the critical mineral conversation, REEShore provides for the storage of rare earth elements and ensures oversight of industry sourcing, a comprehensive approach working to guard against supply chain disruptions.

The critical minerals lexicon speaks to a group of 17 rare earth and others elements recognized as “critical” to national and economic security and their industry connection points, such as aerospace, telecommunications, defense and renewable energy.

The elements make much of modern living possible — and are a prerequisite for future energy efficiency and technology goals. The legislation purposefully plans for these economic and environmental ambitions, meeting such with accountability for storage and sourcing.

