Sask. uranium company Cameco to restart McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill this year – by David Shield (CBC News Saskatoon – February 9, 2022)

550 workers were laid off when mining complex closed in 2018

A Saskatchewan-based uranium company is planning to restart operations at a mining operation that has been shut down for just over four years.

On Wednesday, Cameco announced its plans to restart the McArthur River mine site and Key Lake mill sometime in 2022. Uranium ore from the mine, which is about 630 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, is processed at the mill, which is about 570 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The mining operation was suspended in January 2018 then shut down long-term in July 2018 due to a lengthy period of low uranium prices. Hundreds of employees at the site and at corporate head office were laid off.

“We’re delighted to be back,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel on Wednesday. “We’ll be producing again. We’ll be employing people, we’ll be hiring northern contractors, we’ll be paying our taxes and royalties to the province, which are happy to do, and it’s just good all around.”

