Mining and exploration in the US Snapshot: Eight companies with big plans – by Marilyn Scales (Northern Miner – February 9, 2022)

Lithium, uranium, copper, gold, zinc, and rare earths are all highly sought after in the United States. Here’s a look at eight companies with interesting assets to watch.

American Lithium (TSXV: LI; US-OTC: LIACF) is advancing the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC) project near Tonopah, Nevada in the U.S. The lithium project is situated in the highly prospective Esmeralda lithium district and is about three and a half hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory.

Last year was transformational for American Lithium as it acquired Plateau Energy Metals, which owned the Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium projects in Peru. American Lithium was also named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

(Selection is based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.)

At the TLC project last year, metallurgical studies were completed, water rights secured, a baseline biological study done, and a plan of operations was filed.

