Global graphite production up in 2021 as China cements its top producer status – by Vladimir Basov (Kitco News – February 8, 2022)

(Kitco News) – According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), in 2021, global production of natural graphite was estimated to have increased by 4% to 1,000,000 tonnes from 2020 production of 966,000 tonnes.

With 820,000 tonnes of natural graphite mined in 2021, China was the world’s leading graphite producer, producing an estimated 82% of total world output.

USGS said that approximately 24% of production in China was amorphous graphite and about 76% was flake and that China produced some large flake graphite, but much of its flake graphite production was very small, in the +200-mesh range. China also processed most of the world’s spherical graphite.

“Globally, during 2021, graphite supplies began recovering from the effects that the global COVID-19 pandemic had during 2020,” the authors of the report added.

