NEWS RELEASE: The Association for Mineral Exploration releases Explore Our Economy report on industry’s contribution to regional economies, Indigenous reconciliation, and a low carbon future (Association for Mineral Exploration – AME – February 01, 2022)

To view the Explore Our Economy report: https://amebc.ca/resources/explore-our-economy/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – The Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”) has released Explore our Economy, a new economic impact study in partnership with iTOTEM Analytics, quantifying the significant economic and social impacts of the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia in 2020.

“Our members discover new projects that develop into the operating mines that produce the minerals and metals needed for everyday life. Explore our Economy demonstrates how the mineral exploration industry is essential to thousands of businesses and people in all corners of the province, helping to ensure a strong and vibrant provincial economy for generations to come,” said Kendra Johnston, AME President & CEO.

Mineral exploration companies spent $513.5 million in BC in 2020, recorded by Natural Resources Canada. Explore our Economy received and analyzed detailed spending data for $148M of the total spend in the province, accounting for approximately 29% of the total BC exploration expenditure during that year. This investment by the industry supported 445 vendors in 110 municipalities and Indigenous Nations across the province.

Yesterday, Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation announced a near record-setting $659.8 million total exploration expenditure for 2021. “Mineral exploration and mine development are fundamental and essential industries in BC and will continue to play a critical role in the growth of our province and the transition to a low-carbon economy. We are proud of the direction we are moving in and continue to promote investor confidence and foster partnerships between government and industry to promote our resource industry locally, nationally and internationally,” said Mister Ralston during the AME Roundup 2022 Opening Ceremonies.

For the rest of this news release: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-association-for-mineral-exploration-releases-explore-our-economy-report-on-industry-s-contribution-to-regional-economies-indigenous-reconciliation-and-a-low-carbon-future-870995078.html